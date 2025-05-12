The exhibition takes place at The Stade Hall on Saturday may 17 and Sunday 18.placeholder image
Popular Hastings busker has art exhibition

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th May 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 11:34 BST
Hastings busker Lewis Floyd Henry is set to show his artistic side with an exhibition of his artwork at The Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town this weekend.

Lewis has won praise for his one-man band style busking in Hastings town centre, cutting a striking figure with his Jimi Hendrix like appearance.

As well as busking he has played a number of gigs at venues in the Hastings area and further afield.

But other than music, his great love is art and he has proven himself to be a talented artist.

He studied art at Central St Martin's in London where he explored photography and print making as well as painting.

Lewis said: “We also went on a trip to Amsterdam where I was first introduced to the works of Vincent Van Gogh at his museum. Seeing his pieces in real life had a profound affect on me which is something that his seeped into my very being which has been a huge influence in my work with his artwork having very textured Sensory feel to it.

After my foundation I then went on to study at London College of printing doing a bachelors degree in Graphics and illustration design.

I ended up getting a degree in Graphics and Illustration.

I remember a phase of painting several quite big canvases that would later become a signature style that I’m known for, which seems to be an amalgamation of MC Echer, Vincent Van Gogh and my own graffiti style.

Lewis was once commissioned to paint a huge four panel mural at Brockley train station , which is now gone due to the building which the mural was on being knocked down for redevelopment.

The exhibition takes place on Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18 at the Stade Hall at the Stade Open Space, from 11am – 5pm.

Lewis Floyd Henry busking in Hastings town centre. Pic by Sue Beattie

1. Lewis Floyd Henry

Lewis Floyd Henry busking in Hastings town centre. Pic by Sue Beattie Photo: supplied

Lewis Floyd Henry supporting Message From the Ravens. Picture by Sara Louise Bowrey.

2. Lewis Floyd Henry

Lewis Floyd Henry supporting Message From the Ravens. Picture by Sara Louise Bowrey. Photo: supplied

Lewis Floyd Henry artwork

3. Lewis Floyd Henry

Lewis Floyd Henry artwork Photo: supplied

