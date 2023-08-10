The Simply Garden shop in George Street, Hastings Old Town, has announced that it will be closing at the end of September.

Simply Garden in George Street

A statement from the shop said: “It is with great sadness to inform you that we will be closing our store in Hastings Old Town at the end of September.

"We have done our best to keep things going for as long as possible, but with rising living costs and more financial difficulties, it means that it is just not sustainable to keep our doors open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so sad that this is how things have to be, and will miss being part of the Old Town community.

"However, this is not the end of Simply Garden. We will continue doing workshops and have some things up our sleeve for the future, so please continue to support our small business where you can.

"We remain open and would love to have your support until we close our doors. Remember to keep shopping local where you can and thank you for your support over the last seven years.”

The shop offers a wide selection of indoor plants such as ferns, air plants, bonsai and cactus as well as well as re-potting mix, feed and accessories, planters and ceramics and candles and fragrance.

One Old Town resident commented: “Terribly sad news. Great plants, friendly and knowledgeable staff with sound advice and a fixture of George Street. They will be greatly missed.”