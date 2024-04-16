Popular Hastings restauranteur to take on London Marathon in aid of charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Franco Esposito, who runs La Delizia, an Italian delicatessen and eatery at East Parade, on the seafront, is hard in training the gruelling 26 mile run, which takes place on Sunday April 21.

He said: “Donations are crucial to help individuals with learning disabilities lead fulfilling lives. Your contribution ensures vital services, support, and advocacy for those in need. Join us in empowering these individuals to live life to the fullest. Your contribution will make an impact whatever you can donate. Every little bit helps. Thank you for your support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franco is no stranger to running, having taken part in the Hastings Half marathon event a number of times where he raise money for local children’s charity Charity For Kids.