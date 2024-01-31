Popular Play Days return to Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead for February half-term 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council said the popular Play Days are set to return starting on Monday, February 12, at Haywards Heath College.
The council said these offer free activities for families with children under the age of 10, adding that activities include: a DJ workshop, circus skills, puppet shows, sports skills, arts and crafts and more. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.
Alison Bennett, deputy leader at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “I am thrilled that our popular Play Days are making a return in 2024. They have been such a great success and in 2023 we saw record breaking numbers getting involved in the events across the district.
“These activities are just one aspect of our dedication to delivering engaging, free and accessible events tailored for children. We look forward to welcoming families during our February half term events, and for those unable to attend, rest assured we will have a variety of free events for families to attend throughout the year.”
The Play Days will be on: Monday, February 12, at Haywards Heath College; Tuesday, February 13, at Kings Centre, Burgess Hill; and Wednesday, February 14, at Jubilee Centre in East Grinstead. All events run from 1.30pm-3.30pm.
Mid Sussex District Council has advised attendees to walk, cycle or use public transport to get to the Play Days if possible because of limited parking at some locations. The council said the Play Days were very popular among families in 2023.