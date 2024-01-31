Popular Play Days return to Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead for February half-term 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council said the popular Play Days are set to return starting on Monday, February 12, at Haywards Heath College.

The council said these offer free activities for families with children under the age of 10, adding that activities include: a DJ workshop, circus skills, puppet shows, sports skills, arts and crafts and more. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mid Sussex District Council team at one of the Play Day events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Bennett, deputy leader at Mid Sussex District Council, said: “I am thrilled that our popular Play Days are making a return in 2024. They have been such a great success and in 2023 we saw record breaking numbers getting involved in the events across the district.

“These activities are just one aspect of our dedication to delivering engaging, free and accessible events tailored for children. We look forward to welcoming families during our February half term events, and for those unable to attend, rest assured we will have a variety of free events for families to attend throughout the year.”

The Play Days will be on: Monday, February 12, at Haywards Heath College; Tuesday, February 13, at Kings Centre, Burgess Hill; and Wednesday, February 14, at Jubilee Centre in East Grinstead. All events run from 1.30pm-3.30pm.