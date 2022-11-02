Popular poppy display returns to Eastbourne

Eileen Digby-Rogers of Vicarage Road will have the display on the outside of her house this week (October 31-November 4) and from November 12 until a couple of days after Remembrance Sunday (November 13). The poppies will be displayed at East Sussex College next week (November 7-11).

Reflecting on the display last year Mrs Digby-Rogers said: “It was amazing the amount of people at the gate looking and taking pictures and talking about it and remembering relatives. It was lovely and people were driving here and a couple of people were remembering their grandfathers. I listened to their stories, it was a pleasure to listen to their stories. It evoked memories.”

Last year Mrs Digby-Rogers raised more than £500 for the Royal British Legion and although there is no official fundraiser this year, the Vicarage Road resident is urging people to donate and buy poppies in town. She said: “It’s to remember. It looks nice but it is something people should be remembering and children should ask about. People should respect it and respect the day. It is just the awareness of it and what people gave up for us.”

Eastbourne poppy display: Eileen Digby-Rogers (left) and crafter Sue Storey

Mrs Digby-Rogers explained that she will be using the same poppies from last year, which are made from a variety of materials including felt, wool, satin and plastic plates. Despite this, the poem and signs from last year’s display are not set to feature. Sue Storey is the crafter involved in the creation.

Eastbourne poppy display