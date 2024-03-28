Popular Post Office manager retires after lengthy service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christine Holverson, who has worked as the manager of the town centre post office situated at 10 High Street for many years, has been hailed as a "model employee" by Town Clerk and Postmaster John Harrison after her lengthy service to the community.

Christine was presented with cards and flowers at a special farewell gathering with the Town Mayor, co-members and staff at the Town Council Offices today [28 March], to thank her for helping the town's residents and businesses with their postal needs.

"Chistine's expertise and exemplary customer service have been invaluable, both to her colleagues and members of the public," said John Harrison. "She has been a model employee dedicating much of her working life to the post office and residents over the years."

"Christine has made a huge contribution to the day-to-day running of the town centre post office and is held in very high esteem for assisting members of the public with all postal matters. She has been a pillar of the community and, whilst she will be missed by many people, we all wish her a happy and healthy retirement, one which has been well-earned!"

Christine commented: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time as post office manager and the best thing about the role has been getting to know the community that we serve in a town that I love! I know regular customers well and have supported them well over the years. Whilst many will be sad to see me go, they understand that it's time for me to retire."

"I'm glad that a new manager has been appointed to continue to provide vital services to this community. It remains a very busy post office branch and Christian will be assisted by highly experienced counter staff who are already familiar to customers!"

After a thorough recruitment process, the Town Council, which owns the franchise for the town centre post office, has appointed Christian Moskal as new manager. Looking forward to the challenging role and to providing a continued excellent service to people of Hailsham at the post office, Christian said: "I am honoured to have been selected for this position and pleased that I have had so much support from fellow team members so early into my role."

"I look forward to working with the rest of the team and for being part of the branch's continued success story in the local community."

This year marks the 6-year anniversary of the Town Council acquiring the franchise for and ultimately saving the town centre post office from closure. Subsequently, the Town Council took over the lease of the premises located at 10 High Street, before arranging a complete refurbishment of the new post office and official opening in July 2019.

Hailsham Town Council is believed to be the first council in the UK to operate a post office.

Part of the Town Council's message to the community again this year is the availability of post office banking services for residents and businesses, as more bank branches are scheduled to close, including two in Hailsham this September.

Hailsham residents can access their high street bank accounts at the town centre Post Office - this service is free of charge and, provided customers have their debit card with them, they can check your balance and withdraw or deposit cash. If you don’t have a debit card, some banks will still allow you to deposit cash via the Post Office, if you have a deposit slip.