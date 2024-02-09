BREAKING

Popular Sussex hotspots named among safest UK places to live

Two popular places to live in Sussex have been named among the safest places to be in the UK.
By Sam Morton
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:09 GMT
New research has revealed the top ten safest areas of the UK based on crime rates.

The security experts at Get Licensed have looked at ONS data to reveal the most dangerous (and safest) areas. Click here to see the full study.

A spokesperson for the researchers said: “This data has taken into account the rate of crime, violent crime, stalking and harassment, theft offences, drug offences and public order offences.

Horsham in West Sussex was named among the safest areas in the UK. Photo: Steve RobardsHorsham in West Sussex was named among the safest areas in the UK. Photo: Steve Robards
Horsham in West Sussex was named among the safest areas in the UK. Photo: Steve Robards

"This data was then normalised per 1,000 people and each region awarded a crime score out of 10.”

The result of the investigation was as follows, with the Horsham and Wealden districts included in the top ten:

  1. Broadland – 43.87 total recorded crime and 0.55 crime score;

  2. Rutland – 43.33 total recorded crime and 0.79 crime score;

  3. South Norfolk – 47.11 total recorded crime and 0.88 crime score;

  4. Ribble Valley – 36.78 total recorded crime and 0.96 crime score;

  5. Waverley – 44.32 total recorded crime and 1.09 crime score;

  6. North Norfolk 50.51 total recorded crime and 1.30 crime score;

  7. Wealden – 41.49 total recorded crime and 1.41 crime score;

  8. West Lancashire – 45.87 total recorded crime and 1.53 crime score;

  9. Horsham – 48.45 total recorded crime and 1.55 crime score;

  10. Wiltshire – 50.90 total recorded crime and 1.56 crime score.

At the other end of the scale, Hartlepool was named the ‘crime capital of the UK’ – given a crime score of 9.54/10, while Westminster followed in second place and Middlesborough in third.

