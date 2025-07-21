Members of Offington Park Methodist Youth Club are looking to reconnect with friends from 50 years ago.

Donna Churchill, née Stevens, said: "As well as weekly club nights, we enjoyed Methodist Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) London weekends, youth club weekends (YCWE), fundraising activities, annual dinners, musical / talent shows, discos and Christmas shows."

Two’s Company, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wind in the Willows, Cinderella, A Christmas Dream and Follow the Star are just a few of the shows that Donna remembers.

The youth club reunion will be held on Saturday, October 11, at 7pm at The Thomas A Becket pub in Tarring.

Donna said: "Were you a member of Offington Park Methodist Youth Club in the 1970s or 1980s? We are hoping many past members will come along to reconnect with friends from all those years ago and share happy memories."

For more information, or to let the organisers know you are going, either join the OPMYC – Past Members Facebook group, contact David Thwaites on 07869346033 or email Donna Churchill at [email protected].

Donna said: "Partners are welcome. We kindly request a £5 donation from past members to cover costs. We are really looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible for what will be a great evening."

