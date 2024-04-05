Portslade and Shoreham teenagers presented top St John Ambulance Cadet award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James, 16, lives in Horsham and has been volunteering as a Cadet for several years. Outside of the charity, James is studying several STEM subjects at Ardingly College, with aspirations to study biomedical science at university and pursue a career in medical research.

Speaking about his time with St John Ambulance Cadets, James said “I have gained a lot of valuable first aid skills from St John, as well as skills such as teamwork and communication. I think that I have also become more confident due to interacting with the diverse range of people in out community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roan, 16, lives in Hove and has been a Cadet with St John Ambulance since he was 10. He has been on duty as a Cadet First Aider at several high-profile regional events including the Brighton Marathon and Amex football matches. Roan has already put his first aid skills into practice, assisting an unconscious passerby into the recovery position and promptly contacting an ambulance. With plans to study forestry at Brinsbury College, he has a long-term goal of joining the ambulance service and further developing his lifesaving skills.

Roan May-Jones (Left) and James Crocker (Right) with their Grand Prior awards.

The Grand Prior award is St John Ambulance’s premier youth award which celebrates the completion of 16 subjects, including first aid, leadership and communication, over several years. Cadets who have achieved the award will proudly wear their Grand Prior badge throughout their time with St John Ambulance.