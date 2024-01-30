Portsmouth Water to invest £200,000 in 'robust' solution, after peak time disruption in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at yesterday morning, when many people were getting ready for work or school, customers in Barnham, Flansham, Middleton-on-Sea, Westergate and Eastergate, all experienced disruption to their water supply.

Speaking to Sussex World, a spokesperson for the provider pinned the problem on a malfunctioning pressure control valve, leading to reduced water pressure for some customers, and a brief loss of supply for others.

The issue comes after a similar malfunction in the same area on January 11, which saw the troublesome pressure valve serviced and recommissioned. Bob Taylor, Portsmouth Water’s Chief Executive Officer, said the company is looking to invest £200,000 to replace the pressure control valve with a “more robust” option, adding that the technology currently being used to regulate water pressure in Bognor Regis and nearby villages is “aged”.

Bognor Regis and surrounding areas experienced a brief disruption to service yesterday (January 29). Photo: Connor Gormley.

For the time being, he said, the company has introduced additional monitoring measures designed to avoid future incidents, or prompt an even speedier response if they do take place.

The issue was first identified at 6.20am, at which point a team of engineers was called out. The source of the problem was identified at 8.10, and repairs commenced soon afterwards. Full service was restored by 9pm.