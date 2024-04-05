Portsmouth Water’s Chief Customer Officer to run Brighton Marathon for WaterAid

Portsmouth Water’s Chief Customer Officer, Matt Hamilton is running the BrightonMarathon for charity WaterAid.

Portsmouth Water, a drinking water company which supplies areas of West Sussex and Hampshire, is encouraging local people to give to Matt’s fundraiser.

Almost 1 in 10 people globally don’t have clean water close to home and 1.5 billion people don't have a decent toilet of their own. Donations from Matt’s fundraiser will be used to help change this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Started by UK water companies in 1981, WaterAid operates all round the world, working alongside communities to help install sustainable solutions, so that people no longer need to drink dangerous, dirty water and have somewhere clean and safe to go to the toilet.

Matt Hamilton, Chief Customer Officer, said: “Knowing that clean, safe drinking water will be available every time we turn on a tap, is a real privilege, and is something I certainly took for granted before I joined Portsmouth Water.

“But nearly one in ten people across the world don’t have clean water close to home. They have no choice but to collect dirty water for drinking, cooking and cleaning, which can spread diseases like cholera.

“WaterAid is an incredible charity, that has already supported 28.5 million people to access clean water. However, there is still so much more to be done, and that’s why I’m using this opportunity to raise awareness – and hopefully lots of funds – for WaterAid.