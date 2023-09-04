Postman walks 100km continuously for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and has raised more than £3,500
Local postman Barry Smith on September 2 set off at 7am from Eastbourne to Arundel to take part in the south coast ultra challenge 100km continuous walk.
He completed it in just under 24 hours arriving at Arundel at 06.42 on September 3. He was doing the charity walk for Eastbourne St Wilfrid's hospice in memory of his brother John who passed away there last October.
Barry said: “The hospice is such an amazing place and I just wanted to give them something back to say thank you for helping us at one of the hardest times in my families lives.
“We also need to thank Tesco's Hampden Park for doing a book stall for the whole of August which all money raised will get added to my gift page.
“I'd like to just say thank you to everyone who has supported me and donated it's very much appreciated.”
Link to giving page is here: justgiving.com/fundraising/barry-smith39?