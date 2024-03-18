Pot-holed roads are a common sight across both East and West Sussex, and Bognor Regis is no exception.

Residents and motorists have complained about the issue for years and, despite the efforts of local authorities to keep the roads in good repair, bad weather and constant use mean there’s always work that needs to be done somewhere.

Our reporter took these pictures in an around North Bersted and Collyer Avenue today, and they represent some of the worst the area has to offer, but they’re far from the only examples.

Reports on Fixmystreet.com, which residents, visitors and motorists use to report breakages, flag repairs and highlight potholes to the relevant local authority, make clear that there are still unrepaired potholes in Shripney, Felpham and Flansham – although some of the worst and most numerous are in Bognor Regis itself, with egregious examples on Chalcraft Lane and Linden Road.

Sussex World has contacted West Sussex County Council about the issue, but a county council webpage explains why there might be more of them than usual at the moment.

"The extreme weather over the past year has led to a rapid deterioration in the quality of road networks and a higher-than-normal incidence of potholes,” the webpage says.

“Large weather fluctuations make road surfaces expand, contract and expand again, causing cracks and new potholes to form.

"When potholes are reported to the council an inspector visits the site and decides on its repair depending on size, location and severity. Repairs are only temporary when the weather is very wet or cold, or when it is an emergency out-of-hours repair.”

1 . Pothole Watch: Bognor Regis Potholes remain an issue in Sussex. Photo: Sussex World

2 . Pothole watch Bognor Regis: ugly potholes remain a hazard for drivers Potholes remain an issue in Bognor Regis and beyond. Photo: Connor Gormley

3 . Pothole watch Bognor Regis: ugly potholes remain a hazard for drivers Potholes have been reported in Bognor Regis, Felpham and Flansham. Photo: Connor Gormley