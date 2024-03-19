Many are labelling St Leonard’s Road near its junction with Comptons Lane as ‘shocking.’

The road is pitted with deep pockets and loose stones in several areas with drivers and cyclists trying to manoeuvre safely around them.

But St Leonard’s Road is far from the only roadway likened to the surface of the moon.

And the growing menace has led to soaring numbers of people having to fork out hundreds of pounds for vehicle repairs.

Meanwhile, anger over the state of the roads is also growing. In a post on the County Times Facebook page Ryan Jeal said: “Horsham is embarrassing.” And Sheila Stocker described the situation as an “utter disgrace … across the country.”

Others have already condemned the roads as ‘diabolical’ and a ‘nightmare’.

Now with council tax demands dropping through people’s letterboxes, residents are asking just why taxpayers’ money is not being spent on better road repairs.

The county council blames the roads’ deterioration on extreme weather over the past year. On its website it states: “Large weather fluctuations make road surfaces expand, contract and expand again, causing cracks and new potholes to form.”

1 . Gone To Pot St Leonard's Road in Horsham is strewn with deep potholes near its junction with Comptons Lane Photo: Sarah Page

2 . Gone To Pot Roads in Horsham and across West Sussex are in a shocking state Photo: National World

3 . Gone To Pot There are deep craters along St Leonard's Road in Horsham near its junction with Comptons Lane and Heron Way Photo: Sarah Page

4 . Gone To Pot The potholes in St Leonard's Road have been 'marked' for repair but the menace remains for drivers and cyclists Photo: Sarah Page