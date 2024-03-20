Pothole Watch Midhurst: Uneven roads damage cars and endanger motorists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and motorists say roads all over both districts are uneven and dotted with potholes, which damage cars and endanger drivers.

The Fairway was a common complaint, with one resident saying Highways team never properly repair the damaged roads and the potholes that are repaired are broken again a week or so later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A272, from Totton Bridge towards Petersfield and Rogate was also a source of trouble for some residents, as well as Grange Road, near the vets.

Potholes on The Fairway. Photo by Nigel Bignall.

Fixmystreet.com, a website through which residents can flag potholes in need of repair to the local authority, lists dozens of pothole complaints for Midhurst, Petworth and the surrounding areas. Some of the listings date back to the beginning of the week, but others go back to the beginning of the month; it is not always clear which have been repaired.

Writing about the state of the A272, one user said: “Both East and West bound the carriageway is destroyed and liable to cause a serious accident (...) In 14 months I have had to buy four new wheels, 12 tyres and two new front wheel bearings all due the negligence of the public highway.”

Reporting on potholes on the same road, on the same day, another user said: “Westbound side is greater than 500mm wide, Eastbound is 400mm but at least 70mm deep. Both cause vehicles to veer into the opposite carriageway. They have been there for longer than 30 days and are continuing to deteriorate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council has been contacted for comment, but a council website sheds some light on why potholes might seem more numerous and more severe at the moment:

Potholes on The Fairway in Midhurst

"The extreme weather over the past year has led to a rapid deterioration in the quality of road networks and a higher-than-normal incidence of potholes,” it says.

“Large weather fluctuations make road surfaces expand, contract and expand again, causing cracks and new potholes to form.”