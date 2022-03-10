Potholed Hastings road is so bad residents fear it could cause a serious accident

The issue has been raised by local councillor Phil Scott who has reported the poor state of the road to East Sussex County Council.

One resident commented: “Cars are driving on the other side of he road to avoid it. If a car comes out of the junction when this is happening, there will be a head-on collision.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another resident said: “This is at the point of causing an accident.”

ptholed road at Gillsmans Hill, St Leonards. SUS-221003-150149001

Cllr Scott said: “The whole section wants taking out and re-doing.”

A local resident, commenting on social media added: “The pavements aren’t great either, with mud and overgrowth spilling over from the verges and banks. At night one section of Gillsmans Hill has hardly any lighting and coupled with the pavement issues is an accident waiting to happen.”

Local man Dave Cornelius said: Potholes in the town have become a real problem. If you hit one in a car you are looking at £80 for a new tyre but if a cyclist or motorcyclists hits one at night it could be potentially lethal.”

Elsewhere in St Leonards, Cllr Scott also pointed out a deep pothole in Larkfield Close, in the Wishing Tree Ward, and said: “I have reported it. It was previously repaired only last year.”

potholes at Larkfield Close, St Leonards SUS-221003-150217001

Have you read? Covid cases soar in Hastings

Have you read? Remembering the Hastings town centre landmark where people used to arrange to meet