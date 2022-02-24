Power cut hits Worthing with almost 3,000 properties affected

According to UK Power Networks, power is not set to come back on until around midnight.

More than 2,800 properties have been affected.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of central Worthing have been affected, such as the BN14 post code area.

Worthing has been hit by a power cut this evening. SUS-220218-124939001

On its live power cut map, UK Power Networks said its engineers are on their way to fix the problem.

The company added: “We believe the issue is a fauty underground cable that initially interrupted power to 2,875 properties. However, we have managed to divert power back to some properties, so currently 507 properties are still affected.