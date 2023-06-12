NationalWorldTV
Power cut in Hastings and St Leonards leaves hundreds of homes without power

A power cut left hundreds of homes without power in parts of Hastings and St Leonards on Friday afternoon (June 9).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST

According to UK Power Networks, more than 500 homes were affected.

The power outage was first reported at around 2pm.

It affected homes in seven postcode areas, namely TN32 5, TN34 2, TN34 4, TN34 7, TN34 X, TN37 6 and TN37 7.

A power cut has affected hundreds of homes in Hastings and St Leonards
After the fault was reported on Friday afternoon, UK Power Networks said on its website: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.”

“Our engineers have arrived on site in the King Edward Avenue area to investigate the power cut now affecting 579 properties. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off. We know that a power cut can be very disruptive; we understand this can greatly impact your daily activities and we want to support you however we can.”

At around 2.40pm, UK Power Networks said it had remotely diverted electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to 327 properties, leaving more than 250 homes without power still.

Power was restored to all affected properties by around 5.30pm.

