A power cut left hundreds of homes without power in parts of Hastings and St Leonards on Friday afternoon (June 9).

According to UK Power Networks, more than 500 homes were affected.

The power outage was first reported at around 2pm.

It affected homes in seven postcode areas, namely TN32 5, TN34 2, TN34 4, TN34 7, TN34 X, TN37 6 and TN37 7.

After the fault was reported on Friday afternoon, UK Power Networks said on its website: “An underground electricity cable has faulted on our high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.”

“Our engineers have arrived on site in the King Edward Avenue area to investigate the power cut now affecting 579 properties. Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause your lights to go on and off. We know that a power cut can be very disruptive; we understand this can greatly impact your daily activities and we want to support you however we can.”

At around 2.40pm, UK Power Networks said it had remotely diverted electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to 327 properties, leaving more than 250 homes without power still.