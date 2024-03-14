Power cut in St Leonards

Scores of St Leonards residents have been left without electricity since late last night (Wednesday, March 13) due to a power cut.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:18 GMT
UK Power Networks said it is affecting the TN37 7 and TN38 9 postcode areas and the problem was first reported just before 11.4opm last night.

Engineers are having to dig up the road to carry out repairs.

UK Power Networks said a fault on an underground electricity cable has caused the power cut.

A power cut has affected parts of St LeonardsA power cut has affected parts of St Leonards
A power cut has affected parts of St Leonards

According to the company, more than 30 properties have been affected.

UK Power Networks said engineers arrived during the night in the affected area.

Just after noon today (Thursday, March 14) the firm said in order to continue works on the underground cable safely, it had to turn off the power supply to further properties in the area.

It added power is expected to be restored by 3pm today.

Earlier this month, the same part of St Leonards was affected by a power cut, leaving scores of residents without electricity.

The fault affected the Hollington area on March 3 and March 4.

UK Power Networks had to dig up part of the road by the junction of Battle Road and Old Church Road in order to fix an underground cable.

Temporary traffic lights were also put in place as part of the road was shut to traffic.

