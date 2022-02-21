Power cut updates in the Eastbourne and Hailsham areas

UK Power Networks said, “Storm Eunice has caused significant damage to the electricity network due to strong winds and flying debris, causing months’s worth of damage to the network in just one day.”
Here are areas with power cuts (as of 11am on Monday, February 21):
East Dean (INCD-266842-G) – reported at 5.37pm on February 18, no confirmed time for power to be back
Folkington (INCD-267041-G) - reported at 11.42pm on February 18, no confirmed time for power to be back
Folkington (INCD-267272-G) – reported at 8.24am on February 19, no confirmed time for power to be back
Polegate (INCD-74179-V) – reported at 1.14pm on February 19, power should be back between 10.30pm-11.30pm tonight
Arlington (INCD-266466-G) – reported at 1.38pm on February 18, no confirmed time for power to be back
Hailsham (INCD-266406-G) – reported at 1.04pm on February 18, power should be back between 3.30pm–4.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday, February 22)
Hellingly (INCD-266434-G) – reported at 1.20pm on February 18, power should be back between 3.30pm–4.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday, February 22)