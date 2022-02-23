‘Power problems’ force closure of Buck Barn McDonalds

The drive-thru and restaurant off the A24 remained shut until Sunday while repairs were carried out.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Last Friday our Buck Barn restaurant was forced to close due to power supply issues in the area.

“The restaurant reopened on Sunday, and is now back to regular opening hours.”

McDonalds at Buck Barn off the A24

Nearby traffic lights on the A24 also failed during Friday’s storm and have remained out of action since.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said works to restore power to the lights was ongoing: “The safety of road users is our primary concern and our teams are in direct contact with UK Poweer Networks to reinstate power as soon as possible.”

