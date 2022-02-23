‘Power problems’ force closure of Buck Barn McDonalds

Power supply issues forced McDonald’s at Buck Barn to close amid Storm Eunice on Friday.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 10:03 am

The drive-thru and restaurant off the A24 remained shut until Sunday while repairs were carried out.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Last Friday our Buck Barn restaurant was forced to close due to power supply issues in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“The restaurant reopened on Sunday, and is now back to regular opening hours.”

McDonalds at Buck Barn off the A24

Nearby traffic lights on the A24 also failed during Friday’s storm and have remained out of action since.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said works to restore power to the lights was ongoing: “The safety of road users is our primary concern and our teams are in direct contact with UK Poweer Networks to reinstate power as soon as possible.”

Have you also read: Horsham dubbed England’s Covid capital

Tributes pour in for Horsham drama teacher who ‘inspired thousands’

Traffic lights at Buck Barn on the A24
McDonald'sWest Sussex County CouncilStorm EuniceA24