Power turned off in Eastbourne for ‘public’s health and safety’

Residents in Old Town, as well as East Dean, Friston and Birling Gap, reported the cut this morning with UK Power Network becoming aware of the issue at 9:58am.

An update from UK Power Network, which was published at 10.12am, said, “We’re very sorry we’ve had to switch off your electricity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our engineers have turned off the power in the Eastbourne area in the interest of the public’s health and safety.

Eastbourne property SUS-190811-111644001