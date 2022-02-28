Power turned off in Eastbourne for ‘public’s health and safety’

Engineers have turned off the power in the Eastbourne area due to a low overhead line, according to UK Power Network.

By Elliot Wright
Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:01 am
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 11:14 am

Residents in Old Town, as well as East Dean, Friston and Birling Gap, reported the cut this morning with UK Power Network becoming aware of the issue at 9:58am.

An update from UK Power Network, which was published at 10.12am, said, “We’re very sorry we’ve had to switch off your electricity.

“Our engineers have turned off the power in the Eastbourne area in the interest of the public’s health and safety.

Eastbourne property SUS-190811-111644001

“This is so they can investigate reports of a low overhead line. The estimated time to have you back on is between 12:30pm and 13:30pm. We’ll keep you updated with our progress.”

ResidentsEngineersOld TownEast Dean