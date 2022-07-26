Poynings road partially blocked after reports of overturned car

The A281 in Poynings was partially blocked this afternoon (Tuesday, July 26) after reports of an overturned car.

By Lawrence Smith
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:27 pm

AA Traffic News said there was heavy traffic on the road after a collision involving two vehicles.

Both directions on the A281 were affected around Saddlescombe Road, but AA Traffic News shows that traffic is now moving again.

There are reports that the A281 in Poynings is partially blocked

Sussex Police said the incident was a ‘damage-only collision’ that happened shortly after 3.10pm.

Police said they stood down at 3.40pm.

