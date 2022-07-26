AA Traffic News said there was heavy traffic on the road after a collision involving two vehicles.
Both directions on the A281 were affected around Saddlescombe Road, but AA Traffic News shows that traffic is now moving again.
Sussex Police said the incident was a ‘damage-only collision’ that happened shortly after 3.10pm.
Police said they stood down at 3.40pm.
