A support worker at a Petworth care home has been recognised for his outstanding contribution during the past year at the annual Shaw Star Awards 2022.

Jonathan Pearce won the Care and Compassion award

The 13th Shaw healthcare national awards ceremony took place in Gloucestershire last month and was hosted by Paul Sinha, best known for his regular appearances on ITV’s ‘The Chase’.

Jonathan Pearce, a support worker at Rotherlea in Petworth, won the ‘Care and Compassion’ award after being nominated by staff members and residents’ families. The award recognises and celebrates team members who deliver care that reflects their compassion.

Mr Pearce said: “I take great pride in putting the needs of our residents at the focal point of everything that I do – and everything we do as a team – so to be recognised with this award is fantastic.”