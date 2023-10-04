Praise for Bexhill holiday team making the seaside sparkle at beach clean
Staff at the Bexhill-on-Sea central offices of Park Holidays UK took time out to visit the beach this autumn – but sunbathing and sandcastles were certainly not on the agenda.
That's because the team members, based on Bexhill Enterprise Park, had all volunteered to take part in September's Marine Conservation Society's Great British Beach Clean.
The initiative is being supported by Park Holidays UK and its sister group Park Leisure, and teams from many of the fifty-plus parks belonging to the company also swept their local beaches.
Marking its 30th anniversary this year, the annual clean-up event aims to rid beaches of litter and to highlight the importance of disposing of waste properly.
Group director Tony Clish said that there was no lack of volunteers coming forward to help keep the sands spotless for holiday guests:
"This summer, as ever, the glorious beaches adjoining many of our parks made the perfect day out for families – whether they were basking, playing, swimming or rock-pooling.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy a clean and safe environment when they go down to the sea, and are proud supporters of the Marine Conservation Society's initiative.
"A beach free of litter doesn't just benefit holiday guests, it also helps remove a serious threat to marine life when the waste is swept out by the waves.
"We hope that our efforts will send out a wider signal about the importance of taking items such as plastic drink bottles and food wrappings back from the beach for recycling," he said.
Tony is based at the Bexhill-on-Sea central offices of Park Holidays UK and Park Leisure where a volunteer clean-up force also stepped out to complete a sand-sweep of their local beach.
"Every year our group invests considerably in a raft of different environmental projects on our parks, from wetlands conservation to habitat creation and protecting wildlife.
"This is one instance, however, where it was simply hard graft that made a major difference – and we're very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to lend a hand," said Tony.
According to the Marine Conservation Society, last year's Beach Clean saw almost 5,500 volunteers taking part and collecting over 140,000 pieces of litter.
There is more information about the group's parks at www.parkholidays.com