Praise for Bexhill holiday team making the seaside sparkle at beach clean

A team from Park Holidays UK in Bexhill went all out to clean their local beach last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at the Bexhill-on-Sea central offices of Park Holidays UK took time out to visit the beach this autumn – but sunbathing and sandcastles were certainly not on the agenda.

That's because the team members, based on Bexhill Enterprise Park, had all volunteered to take part in September's Marine Conservation Society's Great British Beach Clean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is being supported by Park Holidays UK and its sister group Park Leisure, and teams from many of the fifty-plus parks belonging to the company also swept their local beaches.

Bexhill beach is now brighter thanks to the clean-up team from the town's Park Holidays UK

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, the annual clean-up event aims to rid beaches of litter and to highlight the importance of disposing of waste properly.

Group director Tony Clish said that there was no lack of volunteers coming forward to help keep the sands spotless for holiday guests:

"This summer, as ever, the glorious beaches adjoining many of our parks made the perfect day out for families – whether they were basking, playing, swimming or rock-pooling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want everyone to be able to enjoy a clean and safe environment when they go down to the sea, and are proud supporters of the Marine Conservation Society's initiative.

Bexhill beach is now brighter thanks to the clean-up team from the town's Park Holidays UK

"A beach free of litter doesn't just benefit holiday guests, it also helps remove a serious threat to marine life when the waste is swept out by the waves.

"We hope that our efforts will send out a wider signal about the importance of taking items such as plastic drink bottles and food wrappings back from the beach for recycling," he said.

Tony is based at the Bexhill-on-Sea central offices of Park Holidays UK and Park Leisure where a volunteer clean-up force also stepped out to complete a sand-sweep of their local beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every year our group invests considerably in a raft of different environmental projects on our parks, from wetlands conservation to habitat creation and protecting wildlife.

"This is one instance, however, where it was simply hard graft that made a major difference – and we're very grateful to everyone who gave up their time to lend a hand," said Tony.

According to the Marine Conservation Society, last year's Beach Clean saw almost 5,500 volunteers taking part and collecting over 140,000 pieces of litter.