Praise for Coro Nuovo’s Christmas concert: around the world show was ‘tremendous fun’, says Haywards Heath mayor
The mayor of Haywards Heath Stephanie Inglesfield said the show was 'beautiful and tremendous fun' with music director Neil Matthews picking tunes from all six continents.
She said these were 'harmoniously sung' by the choir and 'expertly accompanied' by pianist David Moore.
Mrs Inglesfield said: "They entertained us with not one, not two, but three special treats. First Phileas Fogg, aka Nick Long, was the ideal ‘around the world’ tour guide for the evening, full of wit and joviality. We then made a special stop in Spain, where we enjoyed the rhythm of the Iberian peninsula accompanied by the graceful Flamenco Dancers from the Alegria Dance School.
"The treats finished with a finale as violinist Eliette Harris, winner of the 2023 Sussex Young Musician of the Year, took us to Italy with a Christmas Concerto close to her heart, Ancangelo Corelli’s Pastorale."
The choir performed Christmas songs from Australia, New Zealand, Russia, France, America, the Dominican Republic and other countries. Visit https://coronuovo.org.uk/.
Mrs Inglesfield said: "Thank you so much Coro Nuovo choir. What a marvellous evening!"
Catherine Kent, managing chair of Coro Nuovo, said: "It was hard work but such fun to put on this wonderful evening concert, with a few festive surprises for the audience."
She said: "We were delighted that the Haywards Heath Town Mayor was able to join us for this fantastic event."