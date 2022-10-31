The awards took place at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne and primarily cover achievements across the Trust’s Sussex region with Queen’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct presented to staff by the deputy lieutenant of East Sussex, Juliet Smith.

Staff were also recognised for 20 and 30 years NHS service and there were chief executive commendations were presented across a number of categories including clinical excellence, voluntary or community service and leadership.

There was a commendation for PC Susannah Maynard from Sussex Police for the professional and compassionate manner in which she managed a particularly challenging incident, which included safeguarding concerns, alongside ambulance crews.

Team of the Year went to a group of paramedics for their improvisation when responding to a challenging and serious RTC which involved a trapped motorcyclist and saw the team use a stretcher to free him before commencing a successful resuscitation. SECAmb employee of the year was named as Amaraghosha Carter, SECAmb associate director or information technology.

SECAmb interim chief executive Siobhan Melia said: “I would like to congratulate every single one of our award winners. I was pleased and proud to join them to celebrate both their achievements and long service.

“Listening to their stories from across so many years of service it is clear that a career in the ambulance service is challenging but also extremely rewarding. I was also pleased we were able to recognise the achievements and commitment of our volunteers and partners, which make such a difference to our work.

“Of course, the successes we celebrate at our awards ceremonies represent just a small selection of the amazing work which goes on every day across our region and I would like to thank everyone associated with SECAmb for their dedication and professionalism to help our patients.”

Full list of award winners:

Queen’s Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct

Natalie Brodrick, Critical Care Paramedic, Hastings

Steve Close, Clinical Education Lead, Tangmere

Trevor Comber, Ambulance Technician, Brighton

Caroline Davies, Ambulance Technician, Brighton

Daryl Devlia, Practice Development Lead, Hastings

Simon Edmonson, Operational Team Leader, Brighton

Graham Furlonger, Ambulance Technician, Tangmere

Keith Haskett, Ambulance Paramedic, Tangmere

Ian Heskett, Operational Team Leader, Polegate

Timothy Hodgson, Ambulance Paramedic, Hastings

Leeann Holmes, Ambulance Technician, Brighton

Darren Hudson, Ambulance Technician, Brighton

Sam Hutchence, Make Ready Centre Manager, Brighton

Laura Johnson, Ambulance Paramedic, Tangmere

Anna Leahy, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton

Emily Lewis, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton

Sean Little, Paramedic Practitioner, (formerly Worthing)

Steph Meech, Operational Team Leader, Polegate

Samantha Moreton, Ambulance Paramedic, Polegate

Crawford Paton, Ambulance Paramedic, Hastings

Garry Perkins, 111 Paramedic Clinical Advisor, Crawley

Sloane Phillips, Critical Care Paramedic, Hastings

James Punchard, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Polegate

Alan Richards, Associate Ambulance Practitioner, Brighton

Aimie Seymour, Ambulance Paramedic, Brighton

Angela Weir, Operational Team Leader, Paddock Wood

20 Years’ NHS Service

Tracey Mitchell, Unsocial Hours Co-ordinator, Central Scheduling Team

Kelly Payne, Practice Placement Co-ordinator

Ray Savage, Strategic Partnerships and System Engagement, Eastbourne

30 Years’ NHS Service

Jeremy Andrews, Ambulance Paramedic, Guildford

Mark Hodsoll, Operations Manager, Banstead

Sheena Moloney, Ambulance Paramedic, Brighton

Justine Richards, Clinical Supervisor, West Sussex

Scott Thowney, Head of Clinical Operations for Integrated Care (999 & 111)

Andrew Tombs, Operational Team Leader, Tangmere and Worthing

Lee Warwick, HART Team Leader, Ashford, Kent

10 Year’s Voluntary Service

Mark Farnham, Community First Responder, Crowborough

Chief Executive Commendations

Exceeding Expectations – Paul Willis, HART Team Leader, (Gatwick) and Andrew Frey, HART team operative, (Gatwick) - for their efforts in developing a system to better manage the Hazardous Area Response Team’s significant equipment and assets. The pair worked with overseas suppliers, software developers and contractors to implement improved systems and provide the Trust with greater traceability and real-time information on stock levels, together with costs.

Leadership – Mark Hodsoll, Operations Manager, Banstead Make Ready Centre – As the operational lead for the development of the new Banstead Make Ready Centre, Mark ensured staff were fully engaged and that their views were taken on board. He worked tirelessly, while still fulfilling his role as operations manager, and through the COVID-19 pandemic. He ensured personal touches, including iconic area photos taken by staff, are now displayed around the Make Ready Centre to make it feel more welcoming.

Community or Voluntary Service – Tim Burgess, Community First Responder – As operations manager for Ewhurst Brickworks, CFR Tim approached the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team Training and Development team about the potential use of areas of the site as a training venue. Thanks to Tim’s generosity, SECAmb’s HART now have a unique venue to undertake some of their crucial training requirements.

Public Commendation – PC Susannah Maynard, Sussex Police - for the professional manner in which she managed a particularly challenging incident, which included safeguarding concerns, alongside ambulance crews. Susannah’s actions at the scene far exceeded what would normally be expected as she took time to provide exemplary care and attention to the children involved.

Employee of the Year, Amaraghosha Carter, Associate Director of Information Technology - Leading the IT team with quiet humility and modesty, Amaraghosha’s work and that of his team has a vital role to play in supporting critical services including security, the Trust’s computer aided dispatch system and telephony. Major developments he has played a vital role in include, upgrades and system improvement required to launch SECAmb’s 111 Clinical Assessment Service (CAS) and to improve the Trust’s 999 service in emergency operations centres.