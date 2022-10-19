Juliet Mills plays Mrs Hinchcliffe ©GREG GORMAN 2015

It’s Christmas 1875 and Professor Gabriel Stokes (Max Caulfield) takes lodgings at The Sea House cared for by Mrs Hinchcliffe (Juliet Mills), situated on a desolate stretch of the East Sussex coast near the crumbling cliffs – a lonely house with secrets.

No sooner has he arrived than the troubled history of the house comes to the fore with unexplained and mysterious happenings. Is that the echoes of restless spirits merging with the sound of the crashing waves on the beach below? Or is it just the wind rushing through the keyhole?

Having enlisted the help of Tom Beauregard (Michael Praed) an American spiritualist, the two embark on a terrifying journey to discover the truth.

“Following the traditions of the finest ghost stories, Darker Shores is a gripping and shadowy tale of suspense,” a spokesman said. “Spines will be chilled, and nerves will be tested in this deliciously thrilling ghost story, and with All-Hallows just around the corner this is all treat and no trick.”

Maxwell Caulfield shot to fame as the ultimate cool rider in the smash-hit Grease 2 and has gone on to appear in many film, TV and theatre productions. Juliet Mills, part of the Mills family dynasty, is a multi-award nominated actress who has worked across film and television over seven decades. From Hollywood to the West End, Juliet has played some of the most challenging roles and favourites including Wild at Heart.