Pre-Halloween shivers in ghostly tale on Eastbourne stage
A ghostly tale of suspense comes to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre this October, promised as perfect for a pre-Halloween night out to quicken the pulse and raise the hairs on the back of your neck. Darker Shores features Maxwell Caulfield, Juliet Mills and Michael Praed from October 24-29.
It’s Christmas 1875 and Professor Gabriel Stokes (Max Caulfield) takes lodgings at The Sea House cared for by Mrs Hinchcliffe (Juliet Mills), situated on a desolate stretch of the East Sussex coast near the crumbling cliffs – a lonely house with secrets.
No sooner has he arrived than the troubled history of the house comes to the fore with unexplained and mysterious happenings. Is that the echoes of restless spirits merging with the sound of the crashing waves on the beach below? Or is it just the wind rushing through the keyhole?
Having enlisted the help of Tom Beauregard (Michael Praed) an American spiritualist, the two embark on a terrifying journey to discover the truth.
“Following the traditions of the finest ghost stories, Darker Shores is a gripping and shadowy tale of suspense,” a spokesman said. “Spines will be chilled, and nerves will be tested in this deliciously thrilling ghost story, and with All-Hallows just around the corner this is all treat and no trick.”
Maxwell Caulfield shot to fame as the ultimate cool rider in the smash-hit Grease 2 and has gone on to appear in many film, TV and theatre productions. Juliet Mills, part of the Mills family dynasty, is a multi-award nominated actress who has worked across film and television over seven decades. From Hollywood to the West End, Juliet has played some of the most challenging roles and favourites including Wild at Heart.
Directed by Charlotte Peters (Birdsong/War Horse/An Inspector Calls) and written by Michael Punter (Upstart Crow), Darker Shores is at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from October 24-29, nightly performances at 7.45pm and matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets priced from £23.50. Book at 01323 412000 or eastbournetheatres.co.uk.