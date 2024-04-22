Premier League Kicks participants represent Crawley Town at regional U16 tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The players were competing for a spot in the final held at the home of England Football, St Georges Park!

The tournament was hosted by Pompey in the Community at King George VI playing fields.

On arrival our players were given the opportunity to take a close look at the Premier League Trophy, and warm up before fixtures began.

Premier League Kicks participants (Photo: Crawley Town Community Foundation)

During the day, both the girls and mixed team competed in games against teams such as Wycombe Wanderers, Brighton, Southampton, Portsmouth, Southend, Oxford and Reading in a table format.

Both teams started very strong, scoring lots of great goals, and representing the programme and Crawley Town superbly.

Teams were also awarded points for ‘fair play’ throughout the day for showing great sportsmanship and resilience.

As the day drew to a close, the first results to be announced was the girls table, with the top two teams securing a place in the final at St Georges Park.

Our girls finished 4th in the table, however the team won the fair play award for the day!

The girls stayed determined throughout the day and showed great sportsmanship to all officials/staff and players even if things didn’t go their way, we were incredibly proud of the way they represented the foundation.

A huge congratulations to Portsmouth and Oxford for progressing into the final stage, we wish you all the best at St Georges Park!

The boy’s table was incredibly close during the day, with the winning team only securing their place by one point.

We finished 3rd place, missing out by one goal!

We would like to say another huge congratulations to Southampton and Reading for progressing through, sending all the best to them both at the finals.

A massive thank you to Pompey in the Community for hosting a fantastic day of football, our participants loved every minute.

Premier League Kicks uses the power of football with the aim to help young people reach their potential.

Using sport to drive participation, the programme helps children in high-need areas such as Crawley. We deliver 9 hours of football a week at various locations around Crawley with over 500 players.