Premium Bonds holder in West Sussex wins £50,000 with £100 holding in NS&I's monthly draw

They have a Premium Bonds holding worth just £100, with the odds of winning a prize in this month’s draw being 24,000-1.

The winner purchased their winning Bond in January 2003, meaning that they waited almost 20 years for the big win.

This month’s Premium Bonds millionaires come from Outer London and Suffolk – full details can be seen here.

A Premium Bonds holder in West Sussex has won a £50,000 prize in National Saving & Investments (NS&I) prize draw for October. Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

The October 2022 prize draw will see a total of 4,972,506 prizes worth £218,790,200 paid out to winners up and down the country. There were 119,340,101,225 Bond numbers eligible for the draw.

Since the first draw in July 1957, ERNIE has drawn 587 million prizes with a total value of £23.6 billion.

Premium Bonds holders in West Sussex can check to see if they have won a prize in October’s prize draw, by using the nsandi.com prize checker, official prize checker app or their Alexa-enabled device from Tuesday, October 4, 2022.