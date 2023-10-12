Prestigious British Army scholarship for Bognor Regis student
Ollie Parker, Head Student at The Regis School, will receive full funding for university, funding for other projects, and a secure place at the military academy itself, all as part of the scholarship.
As part of the application process, the Year 13 student went through several rounds of interviews, submitted a number of essays on current affairs, and passed several physical assessments to ensure he was well-prepared for life in the armed forces.
With the funding provided to him during Year 13, Ollie hopes to pursue his passion for running, spending two weeks at a high-altitude training camp in Kenya. Once he’s done with his A-Levels, he will study History at the University of Glasgow before moving on to the Military Academy itself.
David Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: “Throughout his time at The Regis School, Ollie has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and has been a splendid ambassador to younger students. Ollie is a hard-working, diligent and motivated student who aspires to academic excellence in all areas of his studies, ensuring that his work is of the highest standard.
Ollie added: “ The application process was the most challenging few days of my life. However, I felt prepared thanks to the countless opportunities the school has provided me with. Through these, I was able to develop a variety of skills such as public speaking, organisation and the ability to present effectively. All of these were invaluable during my time at the Army Officer Selection Board.”