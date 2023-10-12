BREAKING
Prestigious British Army scholarship for Bognor Regis student

A Sixth Former from Bognor Regis has won a prestigious place at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, following a lengthy and competitive application process.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Oct 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
Ollie Parker, Head Student at The Regis School, will receive full funding for university, funding for other projects, and a secure place at the military academy itself, all as part of the scholarship.

As part of the application process, the Year 13 student went through several rounds of interviews, submitted a number of essays on current affairs, and passed several physical assessments to ensure he was well-prepared for life in the armed forces.

With the funding provided to him during Year 13, Ollie hopes to pursue his passion for running, spending two weeks at a high-altitude training camp in Kenya. Once he’s done with his A-Levels, he will study History at the University of Glasgow before moving on to the Military Academy itself.

Ollie Parker will head to Sandhurst after his university studies.

David Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: “Throughout his time at The Regis School, Ollie has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and has been a splendid ambassador to younger students. Ollie is a hard-working, diligent and motivated student who aspires to academic excellence in all areas of his studies, ensuring that his work is of the highest standard.

Ollie added: “ The application process was the most challenging few days of my life. However, I felt prepared thanks to the countless opportunities the school has provided me with. Through these, I was able to develop a variety of skills such as public speaking, organisation and the ability to present effectively. All of these were invaluable during my time at the Army Officer Selection Board.”

