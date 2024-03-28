Preston Park Station to close until 11am on April 7 for Brighton Marathon
Commuters travelling to or from Brighton on April 7 have been warned that Preston Park Station will be closed until 11am, on account of the Brighton Marathon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a Tweet published earlier today (March 28), Southern Railway also warned customers that trains will be ‘a lot busier than usual’, and to leave plenty of time to spare since a queuing system may be in place at Brighton itself.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.