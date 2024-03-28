Preston Park Station to close until 11am on April 7 for Brighton Marathon

Commuters travelling to or from Brighton on April 7 have been warned that Preston Park Station will be closed until 11am, on account of the Brighton Marathon.
By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Mar 2024, 18:12 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 18:18 GMT
In a Tweet published earlier today (March 28), Southern Railway also warned customers that trains will be ‘a lot busier than usual’, and to leave plenty of time to spare since a queuing system may be in place at Brighton itself.

