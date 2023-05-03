Major café chain Pret A Manger has begun hiring staff as it prepares to open a new shop in Chichester.

Pret’s last Chichester branch shut its doors in 2020 during the pandemic due to the site being ‘no longer financially viable’, according to the company.

Years later and the company has firmly set its sights on East Street once again with plans to open in the former Gerry Weber site being approved by Chichester District Council in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Job roles are now being advertised online, suggesting that the branch’s opening could be quite soon.

East Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Six roles are being offered on Indeed.com ranging from team member to general manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad