Pret A Manger jobs advertised as coffee chain prepares to open in Chichester again

Major café chain Pret A Manger has begun hiring staff as it prepares to open a new shop in Chichester.

By Joe Stack
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:38 BST

Pret’s last Chichester branch shut its doors in 2020 during the pandemic due to the site being ‘no longer financially viable’, according to the company.

Years later and the company has firmly set its sights on East Street once again with plans to open in the former Gerry Weber site being approved by Chichester District Council in December 2022.

Job roles are now being advertised online, suggesting that the branch’s opening could be quite soon.

East Street. Picture by Kate ShemiltEast Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt
East Street. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Six roles are being offered on Indeed.com ranging from team member to general manager.

  • FOH Leader – £11.90 - £13.15 an hour
  • Team Member – £9.80 - £11.05 an hour
  • Assistant Manager – £30,000 - £34,500 a year
  • General Manager – £35,500 - £40,000 a year
  • Barista – £11.75 – £12.15
  • Kitchen Leader – £11.90 to £13.15
Pret A Manger to open in Chichester city centre
