Pret’s last Chichester branch shut its doors in 2020 during the pandemic due to the site being ‘no longer financially viable’, according to the company.
Years later and the company has firmly set its sights on East Street once again with plans to open in the former Gerry Weber site being approved by Chichester District Council in December 2022.
Job roles are now being advertised online, suggesting that the branch’s opening could be quite soon.
Six roles are being offered on Indeed.com ranging from team member to general manager.
- FOH Leader – £11.90 - £13.15 an hour
- Team Member – £9.80 - £11.05 an hour
- Assistant Manager – £30,000 - £34,500 a year
- General Manager – £35,500 - £40,000 a year
- Barista – £11.75 – £12.15
- Kitchen Leader – £11.90 to £13.15