Sussex World readers had a lot to say about the news that Pret A Manger could be returning to the city later this month.

The national coffee chain left Chichester in 2020, caving to the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, and successive lockdowns. The story building they previously occupied, on East Street, is now used by British high street bakers Greggs. As of October 27, however, the upmarket cafe will return to the city just a few doors down from their old haunt, taking up the vacant retail unit left by House of Gerry Weber.

“It’s wonderful to be bringing Pret back to Chichester, creating 20 new jobs in the local community. We know our freshly made food and organic coffee are popular here, so we’re delighted to be opening a spacious new shop right in the heart of the city, with lots of seating for customers to comfortably enjoy their Pret favourites. Chichester locals and visitors can also enjoy all the benefits of Club Pret, including 20% off everything sold in-shop and up to five barista-made drinks per day, for just £30 per month. We can’t wait to welcome customers back when we open our doors on 27th October,” said Guy Meakin, UK Shops Director at Pret.

Of course, when it comes to coffee in Chichester, there’s plenty to choose from, and Pret will be up against local favourites like Common Ground, as well as national names like Caffe Nero and Costa Coffee. Even so, Sussex World readers seem excited for the new coffee shop.

"So happy I’ve missed my Pret coffee & food!” said Bernadette Askouni, asking if the company will still be offering its prescription service (fortunately, it will!)

Another reader, Danny Barry, thinks it will be good for the town, commenting: “Not a fan of Pret myself but nice to see there will be one less empty unit and something that people like.”

Not everyone was so optimistic, however, and some readers think Chichester has too many coffee shops as it is. “That's all we need. Another coffee shop,” joked reader Luke Titcombe, echoing Sarah Ebling, who said: “Not a fan. Yet another rubbish food outlet.”