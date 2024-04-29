Pride of Durrington awards at Durrington High School

Kindness in the community awards

Volunteer(s) of the year award Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with the giving of their time/service in a community setting.

Charity fundraiser(s) of the year award Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with raising funds for a charitable cause be this local, national or international.

Unsung community hero(s) award Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond and made an incredible difference to the life/lives of another/others within the community.

Peer support award Awarded to an outstanding friend who has, over time, supported a friend through challenges and difficulties

Aspiration awards

Outstanding contribution to extra-curricular activities Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with commitment to extracurricular activities in a variety of areas.

The commitment to sport award (s) Awarded to an individual who has made a significant contribution to their teammates.

The spirit of adventure award (s) Awarded to an individual (s) who has made a significant contribution to the Duke of Edinburgh team.

Perseverance awards

Student of courage award Awarded to an individual (s) who has demonstrated outstanding courage in the face of adversity over a sustained period of time.

Young achiever award Awarded to an individual (s) who has achieved significant achievements due to their commitment to going beyond their best.

Environmental champion award Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond in making a positive difference to the environment over a sustained period of time..

The overcoming adversity award Awarded to an individual who has shown exceptional personal resilience despite the most challenging of times.

The Sally Baker reading award Awarded to the individual who has made a significant difference in engaging and inspiring others to love reading.

The outstanding contribution to creative arts award Awarded to an individual (s) who has gone above and beyond with supporting the creative arts and made a significant contribution to the school performances.

The outstanding contribution to careers award Awarded to an individual (s) who has achieved significant achievements in working towards their chosen career, due to their commitment to going beyond their best.

Diversity Champion Awarded to an individual who has made a difference within our school through embracing and promoting diversity within our community.

Pride awards

Pride of company (special recognition/contribution) awards Awarded to 6 different students (one in each company) who have gone above and beyond with giving back within their company and have made a significant difference to the lives of others.