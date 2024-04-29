Pride of Durrington awards at Durrington High School

Based on the huge success of our last year’s Pride of Durrington awards evening, we are delighted to announce that it will returning on Thursday 11th July 2024We continue to be inspired by so many of our amazing students here at Durrington High School and having the opportunity to recognise and celebrate their outstanding achievements (both within school and the wider community) more formally.
By Lisa EdwardsContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 17:05 BST
How can you help?

We are asking for your help to make the celebration evening a resounding success. Specifically, we are seeking either individuals or local businesses to help us showcase how valued our young people are. Individuals and/or businesses could help by sponsoring a specific award and/or by contributing to the evening itself: decorations, catering or certificate printing, to name a few examples.

We intend to recognise students in a wide range of categories and are therefore seeking donations of £25 to support each award as well as helping us to cover the cost of running the evening. If you feel your business is aligned with our key values of Kindness, Aspiration, Perseverance and Pride, we would love to hear from you.

Pride of DurringtonPride of Durrington
In return for your donation, we can offer:

  • Your business name and details published in the event programme.
  • Recognition of your support shared on our social media pages.
  • Coverage of the night in the local newspaper.
  • The opportunity for you to attend the evening as a VIP.
  • If you, or your business, can help please do not hesitate to get in contact with us.

Email [email protected], [email protected] to find out more information.

The following are he confirmed award categories:

Kindness in the community awards

Volunteer(s) of the year award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with the giving of their time/service in a community setting.

Charity fundraiser(s) of the year award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with raising funds for a charitable cause be this local, national or international.

Unsung community hero(s) award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond and made an incredible difference to the life/lives of another/others within the community.

Peer support award

Awarded to an outstanding friend who has, over time, supported a friend through challenges and difficulties

Aspiration awards

Outstanding contribution to extra-curricular activities

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond with commitment to extracurricular activities in a variety of areas.

The commitment to sport award (s)

Awarded to an individual who has made a significant contribution to their teammates.

The spirit of adventure award (s)

Awarded to an individual (s) who has made a significant contribution to the Duke of Edinburgh team.

Perseverance awards

Student of courage award

Awarded to an individual (s) who has demonstrated outstanding courage in the face of adversity over a sustained period of time.

Young achiever award

Awarded to an individual (s) who has achieved significant achievements due to their commitment to going beyond their best.

Environmental champion award

Awarded to an individual who has gone above and beyond in making a positive difference to the environment over a sustained period of time..

The overcoming adversity award

Awarded to an individual who has shown exceptional personal resilience despite the most challenging of times.

The Sally Baker reading award

Awarded to the individual who has made a significant difference in engaging and inspiring others to love reading.

The outstanding contribution to creative arts award

Awarded to an individual (s) who has gone above and beyond with supporting the creative arts and made a significant contribution to the school performances.

The outstanding contribution to careers award

Awarded to an individual (s) who has achieved significant achievements in working towards their chosen career, due to their commitment to going beyond their best.

Diversity Champion

Awarded to an individual who has made a difference within our school through embracing and promoting diversity within our community.

Pride awards

Pride of company (special recognition/contribution) awards

Awarded to 6 different students (one in each company) who have gone above and beyond with giving back within their company and have made a significant difference to the lives of others.

Headteachers special recognition

Awarded to an individual who embodies the spirit of Team Durrington in every aspect.

