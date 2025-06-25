Primary school children plant first tree on Rolls-Royce extension site in Chichester

The pupils, from March CE Primary School on Claypit Lane, took part in a special ceremony on the new site, planting a young elderberry tree beside Footpath 417 – a popular public right of way, reopened in December 2024 following extensive remediation and upgrading work funded by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, which runs alongside the site and forms part of a newly upgraded walking route.

It’s the first of thousands of trees and shrubs set to be introduced to the site over the coming months as the luxury car company commits to delivering a biodiversity net-gain well above the statutory 10 per cent net gain set out by the council as part of the project’s planning consent.

Each student also helped sow vital wildflower and grass seeds on the earth bund, which, Rolls Royce has said, will help the new site integrate back into the natural landscape. Once established, this new meadow will support pollinators like bees and butterflies, while contributing further to the biodiversity net-gain objective.

As thanks for all their hard work, the students each received their own trowel – to serve as a lasting memento of their contribution to the site’s transformation, and an invitation to continue their own conservation efforts later in life.

“From the outset, we have been committed to ensuring that our new extension integrates harmoniously into the surrounding landscape, just as our existing premises have for more than two decades. We’ve taken every possible opportunity to enhance the local biodiversity and amenity value, through initiatives including our footpath upgrades and our extensive programme of tree-planting and other habitat generation, which now begins,” said Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relation for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“It feels wholly appropriate that the first new tree should be planted by children from our local school. As the elderberry tree grows and flourishes, so too will they. We are proud to mark this moment with The March CE Primary School, reaffirming a valued and enduring partnership.”

