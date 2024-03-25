Primary school in Chichester hosts working funday to improve school grounds
Bringing together students, parents, teachers, local businesses and the wider community, this event was said to ‘is not only about fun and food but also about making improvements to the school grounds’.
Helpers worked on grounds maintenance, the Early Years outside area, refurbishing the library, developing the indoor sensory room and enhancing the nurturing room space.
The school was ‘grateful’ for the support of the local pub, The Red Lion, who generously supplied soft drinks, and Fernhurst Village Shop provided sweet treats for the youngest participants.
Pizza enthusiasts were in for a treat as a local pizza restaurant, Pizza Man, joined forces with a talented parent chef to serve up freshly made pizzas.
Jennifer Thornton, Headteacher at Fernhurst Primary School, says: “Fernhurst sits at the heart of the community and we’re so grateful for the time everyone is investing to improve our beautiful school.”