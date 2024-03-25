Primary school in Midhurst hosts working funday to improve school grounds

Fernhurst Primary Hosted a community working fun day to enhance school grounds.

Bringing together students, parents, teachers, local businesses and the wider community, this event was said to ‘is not only about fun and food but also about making improvements to the school grounds’.

Helpers worked on grounds maintenance, the Early Years outside area, refurbishing the library, developing the indoor sensory room and enhancing the nurturing room space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was ‘grateful’ for the support of the local pub, The Red Lion, who generously supplied soft drinks, and Fernhurst Village Shop provided sweet treats for the youngest participants.

Pizza enthusiasts were in for a treat as a local pizza restaurant, Pizza Man, joined forces with a talented parent chef to serve up freshly made pizzas.