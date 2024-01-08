Primary school pupils meet HRH The Princess of Wales at Westminster

When professional opera singer and outreach coordinator Charlotte Wicks was contacted by the BBC last month she never dreamed that it would lead to being a part of this years Royal Carols for Christmas at Westminster Abbey.

Charlotte was asked if she could recommend an older person who had had a positive impact on a school aged child through her Intergenerational work. Having just completed another 5 week Intergenerational Opera project at St Peter’s Primary school in Chailey, she knew of one very special lady who fitted the bill.

85 year old Brenda Ford from Chailey has been a supporter of Intergenerational Opera since it began running projects with Chailey school three years ago, and her enjoyment of singing and learning with the children lead her to get further Involved with children’s reading sessions at the school, making her a regular friendly and supportive face.

The BBC loved Brenda’s story and the positive impact she has had on three children in particular, Arwen and Jenson Woodhouse who have both enjoyed reading work with Brenda. Poppy Jeffery, a talented singer, also loved working with Brenda on the Intergenerational opera project.

Brenda and the pupils meet HRH

"Once the children and parents agreed to be a part of the programme it was time for ‘operation Brenda’ to begin", said Co-founder Charlotte. "With the help of Rev Paul Mundy from St Mary's church Newick, had to persuade Brenda to come to London for a day out without telling her she would be filmed and surprised by the children from St Peter’s School.

"HRH The Princess of Wales was very keen to talk about the benefits of the project on the early years development of children. Everyone was invited to the concert at Westminster Abbey where this would be the focus of the programme shown on ITV on Christmas Eve.

"Brenda, Jenson, Arwen and Poppy lit a candle as part of the service, their connection clear for all to see. It really was a day to remember and to be incredibly proud that our work was being recognised.

"Intergenerational Opera works with freelance professional singers and accompanists who create and lead music sessions for two diverse age groups. None of this would have been possible without the school taking an interest in our outreach work and the benefits it provides for the school and the local community. The Intergenerational music project is growing a great fan base in schools and care homes across East Sussex".

The project works by organizing Key stage 1 and 2 children from primary schools to work alongside local over 65’s and care home residents, to deliver a 5 week project. The project aims to combat loneliness, strengthen community cohesion and aid communication through generations through creative music-making.

Taking place at the same venue each week, participants learn music by ear and enjoy games, singing and creative composition in fun and engaging workshops. The project culminates in a performance of the participants own opera for family and carers during the final session.

Charlotte comments: ‘Society already acknowledges the scientifically proven research that supports the power of music therapy for people living with Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. Our project takes this idea further to help increase social skills, build confidence and enhance overall wellbeing for both adults and children through creative music making. We also hope that the relationships formed between these two diverse age groups will have a far reaching positive impact on the community as a whole.’

Mrs Petrina Ferris, Deputy Executive Head at Bluebell Federation of Schools, said the Intergenerational projects encourages communication and builds positive relationships between the two generations. The reading project also helps to boost well-being among children and the elderly.

She said, “All this hard work has now led to this amazing experience for them. They met the Princess of Wales and she gave them all Christmas presents as well as the experience they all had filming with BBC.

Pictured: Jenson, Arwen, Poppy and Brenda Ford, a Bluebell Federation Governor and active participant in both projects, will all feature on the programme being aired on Christmas Eve.

Photo left to right, Charlotte Wicks, co founder Intergenerational Opera, Rev Paul Mundy, Sarah, Arwen, Jenson Woodhouse, Poppy and Joanne Jeffery HRH Princess of Wales, Brenda Ford and Brogan Lee (family)

The Bluebell Federation of Schools are:

Chailey St Peter’s C of E Primary School,

Fletching C of E Primary School &

Forest Row C of E Primary School.