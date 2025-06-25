Primary school students help keep Bersted clean and tidy

The boy, a reception student at Barton’s Primary School, suggested a regular litter-pick to his parents earlier this year and things took off from there. Inspired by his enthusiasm, the idea spread to his friends, classmates and parent – all of whom now meet up at Bersted Park Community Centre every 3-4 weeks for an hour-long litter pick.
Wearing bright high-vis jackets kindly donated by local businesses and brandishing litter-pickers perfect for snapping up chocolate wrappers and coke cans, the kids take visible pride in their work. “The children love spending time with their friends while doing something good,” one parent said. “It’s teaching them early on how to care for their community.”
Photos by 1981Photographer