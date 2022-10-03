Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle had got married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, when they married Queen Elizabeth II gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At the time there was speculation about when the couple would start a family. Little did we know that Meghan was pregnant with their first child Archie.

There was a buzz about the couple and it was seen as a real love story. Meghan, the glamorous actress who had a passion for philanthropy, and Harry, the once cheeky, rebellious prince whose time in the armed forces and his charity work had won over the hearts of many people.

Crowds lined the streets of Sussex on October 3 to catch a glimpse of the happy couple and we had our photographers and reporters dotted around the various locations in West and East Sussex to cover the special day.

The pair were greeted by thousands of well-wishers lining West Street when they started off their visit in Chichester, with the couple going on to view a rare parchment copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House. Their next stop was Bognor Regis, where their Royal Highnesses officially opened the University of Chichester’s £35million tech park.

Then the Duke and Duchess made their way to Brighton, greeting thousands of onlookers on their way into the Royal Pavilion before they visited Brighton charity the Survivors’ Network, which helps those who have experienced sexual abuse in Sussex. Their last stop was the Joff youth centre in Peacehaven where they spoke to young people about mental health - a topic the couple are very passionate about.

1. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825321 Photo: Pic Steve Robards SR1825321 Photo Sales

2. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825187 Photo: Pic Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825450 Photo: Pic Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825290 Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825290 Photo: Pic Steve Robards Photo Sales