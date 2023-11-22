BREAKING

Priory Meadow at Hastings has free Festive Fun Day on Sunday

Children can come along and meet Father Christmas and The Grinch when Priory Meadow shopping centre holds its free Festive Fun Day on Sunday November 26.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 15:01 GMT
It takes place from 10am – 4pm. People can enjoy live music in Queens Square from 10am – 4pm and there are free meet and greets with Father Christmas, The Fair Godmother and the Grinch.

There is also free face painting and kids crafts including Christmas biscuit decorating as well as many freebies and give-aways.

