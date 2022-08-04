Problems continue at Polegate car parks: 'This experience has raised my anxiety to a very high level'

There are two car parks at Polegate Railway Station. As the photo shows, the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) car park (blue) runs alongside the tracks. The private car park (yellow) is next to this.

Jon Hickman used the private car park on June 4 and said he was issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice due to 'unclear signage and lack of physical separation between the sites'.

He said he used the ticket machine in the station car park, which he thought was the machine for the spot he’d parked.

Maggie Pinnell got a fine for paying the wrong parking meter when she was in a rush to catch a train. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

He said: “There is no indication that there are two separately managed car parks on the same level. As you drive in, following the sat nav, they appear to be the same car park.

“I called the company who issue the fines and said I had bought a ticket. The phone operator was able to explain that it is common for vehicle owners to be confused by the car park.”

Mr Hickman’s appeal was rejected.

Civil Enforcement Ltd is the company that issued the fine and could not be contacted for a comment.

Polegate Railway Station car parks: Yellow is private, blue is owned by Southern Rail (photo by Google Maps)

Ali Hulatt was left with a fine last month after parking in the private car park on July 8.

She tried to make her payment via the PhoneAndPay app but kept getting an error message telling her the site was full.

Days later she got a £60 fine and her appeal has since been unsuccessful.

Ms Hulatt said: “This experience has raised my anxiety to a very high level.”

This isn't the first time the car parks have caused problems. Maggie Pinnell got a fine for paying the wrong parking machines when she was in a rush to catch a train.

She said: “I could only see one meter. They are not making it clear there’s another car park.”

After hearing about Mr Hickman’s situation, a spokesperson for GTR has said: “We are satisfied that our signage at Polegate Station car park is clear. The penalty notice was issued by a private company who own and manage the land and are not affiliated with GTR.”