Probus Club members' walk to Halnaker Windmill

View over Sussex

Tuesday 14th May 14 members of Chanctonbury Probus Club, made the gentle climb from the pub the Anglesey Arms, up to Halnaker Windmill.

Once there they admired the views across Sussex and out to sea.

They then returned to the Anglesey Arms for a well-earned lunch and refreshing beverage.

