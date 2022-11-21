On Thursday 10th November, Ray Gatward arranged for 23 members of Chanctonbury Probus Club, to visit Christ's Hospital School, founded in 1552, for a Verrio Tour.

Probus members during a tour of Christ's Hospital School

The Head Curator, Laura Kidner, took the group to the museum which is responsible for thousands of artefacts and archives, reflecting 465 years of the school’s history. Many artefacts are displayed around the school site, while others are held at the London Metropolitan Archives.

They then had a guided tour of the school grounds and buildings, led by some of the senior students, “walking backwards” (a tradition dating back to not turning one’s back on royalty).

The students also gave an explanation of the unique elements of their school uniforms.