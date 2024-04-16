Probus Horsham members visit Hannah Peschar Gardens.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sculpture garden, originally created by the late Hannah Peschar and her husband Antony Paul, is clebrating its 40th year and supports a wide range of artists demonstrating how garden and art can work in harmony to create a truly unique and magical enviroment.

The Probus club of Horsham Arun Forest exists to promote friendship among retired, or partially retired, professional men and businessmen resident in the Horsham district.

The monthly meetings are social gatherings to run the club's business and to hear speakers with many interesting and varied topics, followed by lunch. There is also a strong welfare ethos in the club providing help and support for members and partners.