Probus members enjoy a guided tour of Arundel
Simon Powlson organised the tour for 20 members of the club.
The guide, Martin, was a retired postman who had lived in the town all his life. His knowledge of the area, its history, the people, the antique shops, the numerous stories, the settings for various films (most recently “Wicked little words”), the dukes, the churches and the building of the Cathedral, was very entertaining, educational and made it well worth braving the not too favourable weather.
Following the tour everybody retired for lunch at the Italian restaurant, La Campania.
Anyone interested in joining, and being part of this active club and its many social activities, please contact the secretary [email protected] or view https://www.chanctonburyprobus.org.uk/