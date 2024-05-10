Proceeds from sale of acoustic guitar signed by Jamie T will go to West Sussex mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A street artist from Bognor Regis is auctioning off an acoustic guitar signed by indie rock star Jamie T – and proceeds will help fund a men’s mental health charity.

Tamp, a street artist with a variety of projects all over Sussex – including one in Chichester – said he met Jamie T through a mutual friend. “We were at this party, and my friend called me over to meet someone; and it was Jamie T. So we just started chatting.”

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated. Last year, Tamp 2 successfully auctioned off a a copy of ‘Tick’, Jamie T’s fourth album, alongside a signed Fat Boy Slim gig poster, in a bid to raise money for Bognorphenia, an initiative which runs music workshops for young people in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time around, they’re raising money for Sons of Anxiety: a Sussex charity which supports those living with mental health conditions. Tamp 2 said both he and Jamie T know people who have wrestled with their mental health, and the charity touches on a very special place in both their hearts.

Jamie T signs an acoustic guitar ahead of a charity raffle.

"I’ve had friends kill themselves in the past,” Tamp 2 explained. “So the charity has a lot of meaning to me.

"Jamie is bang into the idea, too. When I told him about it he said he’s also had friends who have suffered with depression and anxiety. He told me that some of the stuff on his new album, which he’s still writing, might deal with it too.”

The raffle, hosted online, is active until Wednesday May 22, or until the last ticket is sold – whichever comes first. To get involved, search for ‘Tamps Charity Bonanza’ on raffle hosting site Raffall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad