Proceeds from sale of acoustic guitar signed by Jamie T will go to West Sussex mental health charity
Tamp, a street artist with a variety of projects all over Sussex – including one in Chichester – said he met Jamie T through a mutual friend. “We were at this party, and my friend called me over to meet someone; and it was Jamie T. So we just started chatting.”
This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated. Last year, Tamp 2 successfully auctioned off a a copy of ‘Tick’, Jamie T’s fourth album, alongside a signed Fat Boy Slim gig poster, in a bid to raise money for Bognorphenia, an initiative which runs music workshops for young people in Bognor Regis.
This time around, they’re raising money for Sons of Anxiety: a Sussex charity which supports those living with mental health conditions. Tamp 2 said both he and Jamie T know people who have wrestled with their mental health, and the charity touches on a very special place in both their hearts.
"I’ve had friends kill themselves in the past,” Tamp 2 explained. “So the charity has a lot of meaning to me.
"Jamie is bang into the idea, too. When I told him about it he said he’s also had friends who have suffered with depression and anxiety. He told me that some of the stuff on his new album, which he’s still writing, might deal with it too.”
The raffle, hosted online, is active until Wednesday May 22, or until the last ticket is sold – whichever comes first. To get involved, search for ‘Tamps Charity Bonanza’ on raffle hosting site Raffall.
Born in South London, Jamie T, is an acclaimed singer-songwriter described as a ‘one man Arctic Monkeys’ who first rose to prominence in 2006, with “If You Got The Money”, which reached number 13 in the charts. His next single, “Calm Down Dearest” was his first top ten hit, reaching number 9 in the UK charts and paving the way for his debut album Panic Prevention, inspired by his experiences with panic attacks while growing up.