Terry Marshall, who died on July 1 after a diagnosis of mesothelioma in April, worked as a marshal at Smallfield Raceway for 35 years and got a great send off as people drove banger cars as part of the procession from Ifield to Surrey & Sussex Crematorium.

Terry’s coffin was carried on the back of a 1943 lorry.

Terry was an 80-year-old retired man born in Balham, London and moved to Crawley 40 years ago when Ifield west was built, where he has lived ever since.

Terry Marshall at Crawley Town

His wife Doreen said: “Never did he complain about his diagnosis and he was a hugely brave man.

"He had a wish list which contained him having a party before he died so he had the wake while still alive.

"More than 100 people attended the party and there was the same for the funeral.

“It was a great send off. A kind man drove 60 miles to show Terry his dream car – a Sunbeam Talbot 90.”

Some of the bangers at the funeral of Terry Marshall

Before he died, Terry also visited Brooklands museum one final time as well as attending Crawley Town’s last home game.

It would have been his 60th wedding anniversary in September and he leaves behind his wife Doreen, 80, three sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a huge part of the banger racing community at Smallfield raceway and also a steward at Crawley town football club.

He was with Crawley town for nearly 20 years and collected their club hero award in 2013/14.

Terry Marshall

The Football League asked every one of its 72 clubs to nominate an individual Club Hero and Crawley Town’s choice was Terry, a popular steward for the previous 18 years.

The club said: “Terry has only missed a handful of games during that time after suffering a heart attack before the FA Cup first round tie against Swindon Town in 2010.”

At the time chief executive Michael Dunford said: “He is a very popular and well-known figure around the club and has given Crawley Town wonderful service in his role as steward.”

A procession of classic cars at Surrey and Sussex Crematorium for Terry Marshall