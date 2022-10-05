Project transforms Conquest Hospital garden at Hastings

It was spearheaded by Pauline Simes, Head of the Critical Care Unit, and Vicky Streeter on the Critical Care Ward.

Angie Watson, of the Friends of the Conquest Hospital, praised the pair and said: “The planning for refurbishing the Critical Care Unit courtyard began in 2018. Pauline saw the potential for a somewhat unloved and dilapidated space to provide much needed fresh air and sensory experiences for the patients of their unit.

"They fundraised, designed, project managed and physically built this garden from the ground up.

Pauline Simes and Vicky Streeter at the courtyard garden

"Even in its dilapidated state, the team of the Critical Care Unit made the best of it – creating a remembrance display that could at least be admired from the windows in the corridor. However, their dream was big – to turn this courtyard into an environment that is safe and practical for patients to enjoy.

Fundraising events involved the whole of the Critical Care team and included cake sales, Christmas raffles, international food sales and a sponsored walk from Hastings Pier to the Cooden Hotel to name but a few.

"A huge £30,000 was needed to complete this project and ensure that funds were available to maintain it in the future too. There were many local contributors of funds, including Waitrose, Battle Bonfire Boyes, Magdalen Trust, Grants for Gardening and the Cooden Beach Hotel as well as funding from the Friends of Conquest Hospital’s Conquest 21 Fund.

"The project involved a number of local businesses getting involved to construct the courtyard, including

Kinley Systems Ltd, Cade Street Nursery, and Ace Joinery. Andrew Hawkins and his team of Trust gardeners have been involved in the project from the start and have seen it through to completion with the planting of the flowers. They’re also heavily involved in the ongoing maintenance of the garden, as are the lovely gardening volunteers.

"After many Covid related delays, the courtyard opened its doors to its first patients in June.”

Fundraising continues for the garden, to ensure its upkeep into the future.